Cheshire College unveils sensory space for students

Cheshire College has unveiled a new “Sensory Space” to support students on its Crewe campus.

The aims is to provide a haven for students with neuro-divergent conditions when they are feeling overwhelmed or needing a quiet space.

At least one in five people in the UK are thought to be neuro-divergent.

This means they may think, behave, and process information differently to ‘neurotypical’ people.

For some this will mean that they have sensory differences. These differences mean that certain environments can cause sensory overload.

Crewe Campus is a vibrant place to study but some students had provided feedback that they had felt overwhelmed by the busy environment.

The new sensory area was based on this feedback from students.

It features calming elements such as dimmable lighting, sensory egg chairs, rocking chairs, and a nature-inspired “Forest” mural, was co-produced by students and staff.

T-level student Poppy Clarke developed the design concept for the space, and Thomas Robinson, a fellow T-level student, was behind the idea for the wall mural.

Ruth Szolkowska, Vice Principal at Cheshire College, said: “For some of our students, college can be an overwhelming place to be, and we want to do everything we can to minimise the impact that can have.

“Being able to provide a space on campus where students can go to remove themselves from the bustle of college is really important.

“We know that for many, just a short period of time can be enough to feel calmer and less overwhelmed, and this can make all the difference in their learning and help them to remain at college.

“We have listened to suggestions from students to make this a space that everyone can benefit from, and we’re looking forward to seeing how it’s used.”

As part of the project, more than 100 college staff across three campuses have received training from Cheshire East Autism team to develop understanding of sensory needs.

There are identified quiet spaces at the Ellesmere Port and Chester campuses with the view to roll out the sensory project to all sites in the future.

For more information on SEND support at Cheshire College, visit www.ccsw.ac.uk

(Images courtesy of Helen Cotton Photography)