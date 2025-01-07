Nantwich Town re-sign Kofi Moore on loan until end of season

Nantwich Town have signed Kofi Moore on loan from Oldham until the end of the season.
Kofi was previously at the Dabbers and made five appearances in his initial loan spell between August and September this season.
He scored once and impressed supporters with his general attacking play.
Since his first spell, he has made the matchday squad for Oldham in an FA Cup First Round tie against Tranmere.
Nantwich Town manager Jon Moran said: “I am delighted to welcome Kofi back to Nantwich Town.
“He is a player I have kept a close eye on since allowing him to return to his parent club when I first took charge.
“Kofi is a dynamic addition to our already frightening forward line and I am really pleased we have been able to secure his services once again.”
Moore is set to be in the squad for tonight’s (January 7) game at home to Wythenshawe Town (7.45pm kick-off).
There have already been three previous postponements of games between the two.
The visitors will include former Scotland international George Boyd, who at 39 is their top scorer with 12 goals in 29 appearances
He has more than 100 Premier League appearances to his name with Hull and Burnley.
The arctic blast over the weekend has left some snow on the pitch, which the club hopes will thaw or be washed away with rain. The artificial surface cannot be swept as it risks damaging the pitch.
(pic by Jonathan White)
