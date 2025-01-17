Boughey Distribution strengthens partnership with Nantwich Town

Nantwich employer Boughey Distribution has expanded its partnership with Nantwich Town.
The firm has added the front-of-shirt sponsorship for both the men’s and women’s first teams to its existing community partnership.
Angela Carus, managing director at Boughey Distribution, visited the club to meet with men’s 1st team manager and player Jon Moran, alongside players Byron Harrison, Libby Bulkeley and Amanda Fallon.
She was shown around the Swansway Stadium by club director Gary Johnson.
The club now hosts 72 teams including, boys and girls, youth teams, disability football and senior teams.
This season marks the first year of Boughey’s front-of-shirt sponsorship, with the company signing a three year deal with the club.
Nantwich Town’s away kit has been designed with Boughey’s corporate colours to also mark Boughey’s 60th anniversary.
Ms Carus said: “We are honoured to strengthen our relationship with the club.
“They are a vital part of the community and enriches so many lives in the local area, including those of a lot of our colleagues.
“Hundreds of people of all ages and abilities are inspired by Nantwich to play or watch the game they love and we’re proud to be able to help Nantwich continue the amazing work they do.
“The new away kit in our colours is a fantastic symbol of our connection and we look forward to seeing the club achieve great things this season.”
Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold added: “We’re thrilled to have Boughey as our front-of-shirt sponsor from this season.
“Their continued support over the past two years has been invaluable, and this upgraded partnership highlights the strength of the relationship between the club and one of the area’s leading businesses.
“The new away kit is a wonderful way to celebrate our collaboration and is a clear fan favourite.
“We’re excited for the second half of the season and to see how this fantastic partnership blossoms in the future.”
