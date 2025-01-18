Australian team beat Nantwich Town 3-2 in UK tour match

A sublime goal from halfway by Osama Ahmed gave Australian touring side Football Canberra a come from behind 3-2 victory over Nantwich Town at Swansway Stadium.
Ahmed struck from inside his own half with a lob that the back-pedalling Nantwich keeper was unable to keep out despite getting a hand on the ball.
It gave the visitors a 3-1 cushion with three minutes remaining.
Nantwich made it a nervy finale by scrambling home from close range with 60 seconds to play, but Football Canberra held firm to secure the win.
The team from Down Under had already played and drawn two touring games 1-1 against Bury FC and Marine during their 10-day tour of the North West.
Arriving late in Nantwich due to excessive traffic, the warm-up was curtailed and it showed in the opening half with a disjointed performance. Nantwich took a 1-0 lead at the break.
Tireless running by Tyler Andreatta earned the leveller nine minutes after the restart as the forward squeezed a shot past the home goalkeeper at the near post.
Four minutes later the visitors were ahead. Luke Linton’s shot from the edge of the box squirmed its way past the keeper to trickle over the goal line.
Josh Smith made a magnificent save from a Nantwich free-kick, while Dallas Santalucia cleared a goal-bound effort off the line.
Football Canberra is a young team from Australia which has spent two weeks in the UK to experience living and playing as a footballer in this country.
(Images courtesy of Jodie Reid)
Recent Comments