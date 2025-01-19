Betley fall to 1-5 defeat in return of Crewe Regional Sunday league

The Crewe Regional Sunday League was back in full swing this week as all but one game went ahead as planned.
In the Premier Division, Betley’s new signing Dale Campbell scored a debut goal and his side went in at half time in the lead.
However, George and Dragon turned up the heat in the second half and goals from Will Eaton (2), Adam Omara and Luke Duckworth ensured that the away side travelled back to Winsford 1-5 victors.
Bradley walker scored a hat-trick for Willaston White Star in his teams 2-3 away win to Nantwich Pirates.
Harry Maclennan and Romone Brown got the goals for the pirates in what seems to have been a close game on the Barony.
In the Premier Division Cup, Cooper Buckley secured their place in the semi-finals after a 2-4 away victory against Winsford Over 3.
Luke Gillan scored a hat-trick and Harry Griffiths also pitched in with a goal.
Harry Johnson scored both goals for Winsford. Cooper Buckley will play Nantwich Pirates in the semi-final.
In the President’s Cup, a close game between Cheshire Cat and Raven Salvador was decided by two headed goals in the last 20 minutes of the game by Raven’s Stuart Palin and Elliot Reeves, this despite the Cat leading for much of a game after a Joe Buckley goal.
Raven Salvador will now play Betley away in the quarter finals.
Sandbach town have secured their quarter final birth where they will play Cooper Buckley after a 6-1 win against C&N.
Connor Sutherland scored a hat-trick for the home side and Jacob Swayle, Connor Taylor and Callum Fleet also got themselves on the scoresheet.
Rhys Bennet scored the goal for C&N.
NHB will play Nantwich Pirates in the next round after beating Ruskin Park 2-0.
Two second half goals by Peter Caine and Andy Ward were enough to see their side over the line.
