Nantwich Town held to 1-1 draw by Cheshire rivals Congleton

Nantwich Town and Congleton Town shared the points in a competitive 1-1 draw in the Cheshire derby at the Cleric Stadium, writes Liam Price.
It was a much changed Dabbers squad with Troy Bourne, Darren Thornton and Callum Saunders all suspended and Kofi Moore out with illness.
New signings Alex Panter and Joe Bunney came straight into the starting line-up.
It was so nearly the ideal start for the Dabbers.
In only the second minute Matty Tweedley was sprung in behind and he did everything right in rounding the keeper Craig Ellison but his shot was cleared off the line.
The away side’s early momentum was halted in superb style as Congleton took the lead.
It was almost the perfect centre forward goal by league top scorer Max McCarthy as he outmuscled his marker to bring a long ball down and swivelled to volley in past Ben Garratt.
Backed by the largest away following of the season, Nantwich picked up where they left off before the goal and began dictating again.
Nathan Sandison had a couple of efforts, one blocked and another zipping comfortably wide of Ellison’s far post.
Panter, starting up top with Byron Harrison just behind him, impressed with his energy and link up play and was unlucky not to mark his debut with a goal in the 34th minute.
James Melhado delivered a cross and he met it well with his head close to goal but it thumped off the crossbar.
Nantwich were knocking on the door. Kai Evans stood up a cross but no one in Nantwich navy was in the right position to meet it.
The Dabbers deservedly levelled three minutes before the break.
Melhado’s ball in was touched on by Harrison before the unlucky Bears captain Darren Chadwick knocked it into his own goal in a crowded penalty area.
After the break, Congleton started to show the form that had propelled them to 14 games unbeaten and nine at home.
Panter had half an opening when receiving a ball from a free kick, running towards goal he sliced it wide after it took a bobble on the pitch.
Clear chances were proving hard to come by for both sides in the second half.
There was a scuffed header by Mellor and substitute Tom Pratt hit the side netting from a narrow angle.
But the biggest one came for the home side on 68 minutes.
Ethan Hartshorn forced his way into the Dabbers box and his snapshot was pushed aside with great reactions by Garratt.
The Bears headed a corner over the bar that could have troubled if it was a bit lower.
Owen Morris, Congleton’s left back, had a shot headed behind by the Dabbers as they looked to push for a winner.
Panter headed straight at Ellison as Nantwich tried to do the same. An end to end passage in stoppage time was the last real action but neither side could find that second goal.
The away form remains a worry for Nantwich, but the last two performances away from the Swansway have been very strong.
The next home game for Nantwich is against Kidsgrove on Tuesday 28th January at 7.45pm.
Recent Comments