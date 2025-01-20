Bentley Motors included in 2025 UK Top Employer list

Bentley Motors has been included in the 2025 UK Top Employer list.

It is the 14th consecutive year the Crewe-based luxury car maker has been named in the internationally-acclaimed list by The Top Employer Institute.

This year, Bentley has been awarded for its commitment to “creating an exceptional workplace” by exceeding benchmarks in strategic direction, working environment, learning and development, as well as Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB).

The Top Employer Institute awards the certification following a review of six categories of HR and business practices.

Dr Karen Lange, HR boss at Bentley, said: “For more than 100 years, our people have been the foundation of Bentley’s success, and we are incredibly proud to once again be recognised as a UK Top Employer.

“Our colleagues are the driving force behind our achievements, and their dedication, diversity, and determination are what enables us to deliver extraordinary experiences for our customers across the world.

“We’re embarking on the most transformative chapter in our company’s history, as we look to offer a fully electric product portfolio by 2035.

“So it’s crucial we continue with our focus on collaboration and leveraging our collective skills to drive innovation and create lasting, positive change.”

Bentley aims to achieve key goals in its Beyond100+ strategy, announced in November last year, alongside plans for the first fully electric car to be launched in 2026.