New CEC plan to invest in football facilities for Nantwich

A new plan to invest in grassroots football in Cheshire East could see a new 3G pitch and other facilities for Nantwich and other towns.
Cheshire East Council says it welcomes the publication of a plan that sets out a vision for transforming local community sports facilities.
The Local Football Facility Plan has been prepared jointly by the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, Cheshire County FA, Active Partnership, Sport England and Cheshire East Council.
It identifies priority projects for potential investment from the Football Foundation so that more and better facilities for grassroots football can be delivered.
In Cheshire East, the plan identifies the need for 11 new 3G pitches and the refurbishment of three existing 3G pitches.
Priority projects for investment have been identified for Nantwich as well as Crewe, Congleton, Holmes Chapel, Sandbach, Wilmslow, Poynton, Macclesfield and Knutsford.
The plan also identifies potential projects to deliver new or refurbished changing facilities.
Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “In Cheshire East, we are very lucky to have a high uptake of local people – of all ages, genders and abilities – taking part in grassroots football, and we are already home to some fantastic football facilities.
“But we know that having quality football pitches to play on and better provision of off-pitch facilities, such as changing rooms, are hugely important to local clubs, and over the coming years, further investment will be needed.
“The plan for Cheshire East creates a potential funding route to deliver some of this investment and support the range of needs identified in the council’s playing pitch and outdoor sport strategy.
“We now have a great opportunity to work with clubs to help them to pursue investment in their local facilities and hopefully encourage an even greater uptake of grassroots football and get more people outdoors and being active.
“It is also important to note that while Football Foundation funded projects will always be football-led, there is an opportunity to make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of even more of our residents by supporting other sports and physical activities to take place on these sites.
“By doing this, it can help to reduce health inequalities and support our residents to live well for longer.”
Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Football Foundation has worked closely with local authorities, County FAs and other community stakeholders across the country to create Local Football Facility Plans for every local authority in England.
“Collectively, these plans act as a blueprint for providing the grassroots football facility improvements that each community needs and deserves across the country – made possible thanks to the funding we receive from the Premier League, The FA and Government.
“We look forward to working with Cheshire East Council to deliver this plan to provide even more opportunities to play for the local community.”
Identifying a project for potential investment does not guarantee the success of future funding applications.
Each project must still follow an application process to show how it will deliver key participation and social outcomes, become a quality and sustainable facility and demonstrate suitable partnership funding.
For more information and to view Cheshire East Local Football Facility Plan.
(library pic of Barony Park football pitches by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments