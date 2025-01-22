Nantwich Town Women thump rivals Congleton Town 7-0

Nantwich Town Women kicked off 2025 in style with a 7-0 win over Congleton Town Ladies in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division.
The match showcased the Dabbers’ attacking prowess as they cruised to victory in their first fixture of the new year.
Amanda Fallon and Megan Ragdale both netted a brace each.
Alicia Hatton, Grace Duckworth and Libby Bulkeley were also on the scoresheet in a dominant performance.
Dan Mellor, Manager of Nantwich Town FC Women, said: “It’s been a frustrating few months of postponements if I’m speaking honestly.
“Coming into this match I was expecting us to be a bit rusty, a little off the pace and maybe a little bit too head strong with excitement of getting back onto the pitch yet the way the girls approached the first half was first class.
“On a tough surface that was difficult to really get our game going we stuck to the plan, we played good football and created numerous chances and were unfortunate to only have a one goal lead at half time.
“We made a couple of tweaks at the break and within two minutes of the restart we reaped our rewards and it was one way traffic from there really and they couldn’t live with our forward play.
“What was most pleasing was some of the goals we scored we well built up and what you’d call good team goals and a first clean sheet of the season so overall a very good day.”
For more information on the team and their forthcoming fixtures, visit their official website: https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/all-women-fixtures/
Stay connected with the team via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
(words and pics by Jonathan White)
