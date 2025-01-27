Nantwich Town Women earn back-to-back wins over Congleton

Nantwich Town Women delivered another commanding performance to beat local rivals Congleton Town Ladies 6-2 at the Swansway Stadium.
The victory marks their second in as many weeks against Congleton, following last week’s 7-0 away win in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division.
The afternoon began with a tight contest, and Congleton struck first to take a 1-0 lead.
However, the Dabbers showed resilience, with Amanda Fallon equalising just before half-time to send the teams into the break locked at 1-1.
The second half saw Nantwich move up a gear, taking control of the match.
Jade Buckley-Ratcliff opened the floodgates with two quick goals to give the Dabbers a 3-1 lead.
Alicia Hatton added a fourth before Fallon and Hatton each grabbed their second goals of the day to make it 6-1.
Congleton managed a late consolation.
Goalkeeper Niamh Harding also made her home debut, impressing with a composed performance between the posts.
The result cements the Dabbers’ strong start to 2025.
