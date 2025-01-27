8 hours ago
Nantwich Town Women earn back-to-back wins over Congleton

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport January 27, 2025
Nantwich Town FC Women 6-2 Congleton Town Ladies

Nantwich Town Women delivered another commanding performance to beat local rivals Congleton Town Ladies 6-2 at the Swansway Stadium.

The victory marks their second in as many weeks against Congleton, following last week’s 7-0 away win in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League Premier Division.

The afternoon began with a tight contest, and Congleton struck first to take a 1-0 lead.

However, the Dabbers showed resilience, with Amanda Fallon equalising just before half-time to send the teams into the break locked at 1-1.

The second half saw Nantwich move up a gear, taking control of the match.

Jade Buckley-Ratcliff opened the floodgates with two quick goals to give the Dabbers a 3-1 lead.

Nantwich Town FC Women 6-2 Congleton Town Ladies - Sun 26-01-2025 (17) (1)

Alicia Hatton added a fourth before Fallon and Hatton each grabbed their second goals of the day to make it 6-1.

Congleton managed a late consolation.

Goalkeeper Niamh Harding also made her home debut, impressing with a composed performance between the posts.

The result cements the Dabbers’ strong start to 2025.

Upcoming fixtures are listed on the official Nantwich Town FC website.

Stay updated with the latest news and highlights by following the Dabbers Women on Facebook.

(Words by Jonathan White, images by Peter Robinson)

Nantwich Town FC Women 6-2 Congleton Town Ladies - Sun 26-01-2025 (13) (1)

