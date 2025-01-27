Willaston concede seven in latest Crewe Regional Sunday matches

Betley scored five of their seven goals before the break in a 7-0 home victory against Willaston WS in the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division.
Tom Royle scored four of his side’s goals in a very clinical performance.
Gareth Ratcliffe, Chris Towers and Danny Lavelette also scored, the latter of which was a penalty.
In the top of the table clash between George & Dragon and Cooper Buckley, a single goal by Adam Omara sealed the win for the home side in a close 1-0 victory.
George & Dragon will go into their Cheshire Cup Semi Final next week at the summit of the Premier Division table.
However, the reverse fixture at the Barony is yet to be played so there is still everything to play for for both sides.
Winsford Over 3 also had a productive morning as they beat AFC Dishers at home 6-1.
Bjorn Hughes (2), Ash Rice (2) Ben Kenny and Zach Zarb scored the goals for for the home side in what was a convincing victory. Harry Hamer got the goal for AFC Dishers.
In the penultimate game of Nantwich Pirates first season in the topflight, they came out as 2-1 winners against Sandbach Town.
Liam Heyes Porter and Mike Truan got themselves on the scoresheet for the eventual winners.
Cauley Studzinski scored for Sandbach. All goals were scored in the first half.
In Division 1, Cheshire Cat rise to the top of the table after beating White Horse 0-3 in the division’s Barony derby.
Jude Atkinson scored a brace for the home side, and Johnny Proudlove dispatched a penalty.
In a very close game on the brittles, a first half penalty is what was needed to separate C&N and Audlem.
Dan Rooney put the penalty away for the away side who continue their late push for Division 1 glory.
Ruskin Park had an excellent morning as they beat league title contenders Raven Salvador 3-1.
Ryan Tomkinson, Danny Tomkinson and Lorcan Chilton scored for the home side. Curtis Rodgers scored for Raven Salvador.
Alderman Utd and Nantwich Town could not go ahead and the game will be rescheduled.
Recent Comments