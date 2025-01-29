Nantwich Town held to a 2-2 draw at home to Kidsgrove

39 minutes ago
in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport January 29, 2025
First-half - Dabbers captain Troy Bourne clears the ball (1)

Nantwich Town’s stuttering start to 2025 continued last night when they let slip a lead to draw 2-2 with lowly Kidsgrove Athletic.

On the back of a late defeat at Trafford at the weekend, the loss of more league points is a blow to the Dabbers’ hopes of promotion.

Nantwich were 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go but threw away the chance to secure three vital points.

Joseph Bunney gave the hosts the lead on 24 minutes in front of a meagre 349 attendance.

He bagged his first Nantwich goal when firing in from a well worked move from a corner kick.

Byron Harrison should have made it 2-0 on 36 minutes when Nantwich were awarded a penalty, but he crashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

First-half - Byron Harrison penalty hit the crossbar (1)
First-half – Byron Harrison penalty hit the crossbar

But the Nantwich striker made up for the penalty miss on 57 minutes.

Harrison slotted the ball into the back of the net after latching on to a pinpoint low cross by Melhado.

It looked set to earn Nantwich a comfortable win, but the visitors had other ideas.

Former Port Vale marksman Tom Pope pulled one back in the 75th minute after a scramble in the Nantwich box.

Second-half - Dabbers second goal - Byron Harrison (1)
Second-half – Dabbers second goal by Byron Harrison

And just three minutes later the hosts gave away a penalty.

Robbie Hatton silenced the home support by firing home the spot-kick passed Garratt and earned the visitors a point.

The draw leaves Nantwich in sixth place in Northern Premier League West, battling with several teams around them for play-off spots.

Dabbers manager Jon Moran said after the match that his side simply “were not good enough in the second half”.

(images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Second-half - Kidsgrove first goal (1)
Second-half – Kidsgrove first goal
Second-half - Kidsgrove second goal - players celebrate equalising from the penalty spot (1)
Kidsgrove players celebrate equalising from penalty spot
