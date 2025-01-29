Officers probing a series of suspicious fires at a former mansion near Nantwich are appealing for witnesses and footage to get in touch.
The fires happened at the derelict Tilstone House, just off A51 Nantwich Road, in Tilstone Fearnall, on three occasions throughout January.
At around 8.15pm on Sunday 12 January, police received reports of a fire at the building which was dealt with by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A second report of a fire at an outbuilding next to the vacant property was received by police at 4.30pm on Saturday 25 January.
The third report relates to calls to police shortly after 5.15pm on Monday 27 January reporting a fire at the building again.
Police are treating all three incidents as arson.
Detective Constable Laura Irwin said: “We are currently investigating these three incidents and believe that each fire has been set deliberately.
“Not only is this incredibly dangerous behaviour, but it is also a drain on police and fire resources who must then attend these incidents.
“We would therefore like to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has seen any suspicious behaviour at the location to get in touch with us.
“The same goes for anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam footage which could help us to trace any potential suspects.
“You can report information to us via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting 25000066999.”
(Library image from incident in 2020)
