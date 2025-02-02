Nantwich Town unbeaten home run ended by Chasetown

Chasetown secured three points in the race for the play-offs with a 2-0 win over Nantwich Town at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.
Dabbers captain Troy Bourne made his 300th appearance for the club in defence.
And it was the home defence who were tested first as Joey Butlin’s backheel towards goal was blocked.
Then, a pair of shots from Kofi Moore were both blocked in the Chasetown box.
A huge chance fell the way of Nathan Sandison in the 15th minute, but it was somehow deflected onto the post by a combination of Pond and a defender.
James Melhado’s quality of delivery almost produced a goal for Kai Evans but he could only steer it over the bar from a narrow angle.
The Scholars had a big opening of their own near the half hour, one shot being blocked and the second being dragged wide by Sam Unitt when it looked easier to score.
Moore made half a chance out of nowhere when looping a cross towards Alex Panter which he couldn’t get on the end of.
Melhado aimed the ball towards goal but a deflection carried it over the bar, before Joey Butlin failed to test Garratt for the visitors.
Evans sent a curling shot into the hands of Curtis Pond in his first bit of space he was allowed in the game.
Another good chance came when Mellor flashed a snapshot wide inside the box near the interval after a good header down by Panter.
The half-time break seemed to knock the Dabbers out of their rhythm.
Tom Thorley sent a wicked low cross across the face of the Nantwich goal as they successfully started targeting the Dabbers’ midfield and won the ball to counter time and time again.
Evans sent a shot that looked like it may have troubled the top corner were it not for a brave defensive header.
The visitors took the lead just shy of the hour.
Chasetown’s top scorer George Cater swept in with great precision after the ball had been lost by Nantwich in midfield again.
Nantwich confidence disappeared in the minutes after that goal, and the team slipped back into bad old habits of loose passes and aimless long balls.
Perry Bircumshaw did well as the Scholars looked to break again, before Jack Langston lashed a shot wide.
Panter had an opportunity to level with a low shot in the box but could not pick out the bottom corner as Cater had at the other end.
He then couldn’t quite get on the end of a deflected Kai Evans shot as the home frustration grew.
The one time Nantwich did have the ball in the net, the flag went up for offside.
It may have been sub Callum Saunders adjudged to be beyond the last defender but in real time it was hard to tell.
The away side struck the killer blow as the game ticked into stoppage time.
Unitt ran through and rounded the keeper to kill the game off.
There were shambolic scenes as the assistant referee put his flag up for offside and the referee gave the goal despite the player who provided the assist having come back from an offside position.
The defeat ended Nantwich’s 12-game unbeaten home league run and Jon Moran’s unbeaten home league record as Nantwich manager.
(Pics courtesy of Jonathan White)
Again missed chances cost us dear,overall a poor performance compared to our pre christmas form, the midfield was totally bypassed for most of the game with no-one able to hold the ball up.
We need a review of tactics we try to play the ball out from the back but cannot find a way out through the midfield, result pass back to keeper,boot it up field ,loose the ball and back it comes .