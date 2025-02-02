REVIEW: String quartet brings 70s classics to life

Oh what a night! Indeed it was when the Egerton Strings Quartet presented their ‘Best of the 70s’ candlelight concert at St Mary’s in Nantwich, writes Jan Roberts.

The fab four, admitting they weren’t old enough to remember the decade but loved the music all the same, moved seamlessly from iconic rock ballad to soul-stirring disco anthem.

In the ethereal glow of candlelight, beneath the soaring arches of St Mary’s, they transported a captivated audience to the golden era of the 1970s with music from Queen, Elton John, The Carpenters, Stevie Wonder, John Lennon and more.

Within seconds of opening with Frankie Valli’s ‘Oh What a Night’, toes could be heard tapping around the church.

Shoulders swayed to Billy Joel’s Always a Woman to Me, the Bee Gees How Deep is Your Love, Andy Williams Music to Watch the Girls By.

The first section ended with Village People and an audience out for a good Saturday night, arms held high performing the movements to YMCA!

John Lennon’s Imagine was magical – and a reminder of his tragic loss.

The quartet’s ability to weave the song’s aching nostalgia into a melodic embrace set the tone for the evening.

The acoustics of the historic church, with its stone walls and vaulted ceilings, lent haunting depth to every note.

From an upbeat rendition of the Jackson’s Blame it on the Boogie to a mesmerizing interpretation of The Eagles’ Hotel California, the quartet took their audience on a musical rollercoaster of emotion.

Killing Me Softly with His Love, was playfully followed by Gloria Gaynor’s I will Survive and there was a tongue in cheek apology for ACDC’s Highway to Hell – after all it was a church.

Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody had to be a highlight. With its sweeping highs and dramatic lows, many couldn’t stop themselves from humming out loud, some even breaking out into those indelibly imprinted lyrics. ‘Is this the real life, is this just fantasy…’

As the final notes faded, there was a brief moment of silence—then big eruption of applause.

In an age of digital excess, where music is often consumed in fleeting moments, the concert was a real treat. A chance to sit back and just take it all in.

In candlelight, the church somehow felt smaller, more of an intimate concert setting.

And thankfully, people politely refrained from piercing light into the setting with mobile phones. They enjoyed the moment.

Two hours zipped by filled with such a wide variety of music. Up on his feet, ‘Bravo!’ shouted the man next to me as the quartet finished their set.

The evening was testament to their ability to evoke nostalgia and fresh appreciation for these legendary performers. Although the 80s were more my era, I loved it.

Summing up, Sundays haven’t been the same for me since the sad loss of Johnnie Walker. I was lucky enough to meet him as a young reporter, a lovely man.

I was a big fan of his Sounds of the 70s radio show and on Saturday night, St Mary’s presented a Johnnie jukebox crammed with magical memories and great tunes.

Egerton Strings return to St Mary’s in March to present music from the shows.

See updates on the church Facebook page.