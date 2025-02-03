Audlem beaten 0-6 in Crewe Regional Division One cup

Audlem were hammered 0-6 by Alderman in their Crewe Regional Sunday Division One cup clash.
Andy Arrowsmith and Josh Quilty both scored braces for the away side.
Will Smith also got himself on the scoresheet and an own goal by Audlem’s Tom Capewell rounded off the scoring.
George and Dragon have reached the final of the Cheshire Sunday Challenge Cup after defeating Beechwood Social 3-0.
Club Captain Robbie Hatton scored a brace, and Matt Birchall also got a goal.
The CRSFL outfit will face Dock AFC in the final.
In the Premier Division, Cooper Buckley reclaim the top spot as they beat Sandbach Town 3-7.
Three players scored two goals each for the away side, Harry Griffiths, Louis James, and Clayton Hodge.
The seventh goal was put away by Carrick Byrne. The Sandbach goals were scored by Matt Dalton, Dominic Vernon and Liam Johnson.
Willaston WS and Betley were separated by a single goal as the away side came out as 2-3 winners.
Chesney Barlow, Gareth Ratcliffe and Kieran Duckers scored for Betley and James Spencer and Brad Walker scored for Willaston WS.
In Division One, NHB, Raven Salvador and Cheshire Cat all pick up three points. It means the top end of the table continues to be too close to call.
NHB beat White Horse 2-5 on the Barony. Joe Langley, Louis Clark, Frank Farrington and Jimmy Studley (2) all found the net.
The White Horse goals were scored by Louis Everall and Tom Robinson.
Cheshire Cat also put five past their opponents Nantwich Town.
Sam Davenport scored two, and other goals were scored by Euan Bull, Jude Atkinson and Will Elwood.
Raven Salvador faced C&N in the Brittles Derby, and thanks to a first half hat-trick by Jordan Ellcock, were comfortably in the lead at the break.
Jordan scored one more goal in the closing stages of the second half.
Before this though, C&N mounted a spirited fightback which saw Josh Heath get on the scoresheet. Raven ended the game as 4-1 winners.
