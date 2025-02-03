Rock the Civic II returns to Nantwich Civic Hall

Rock the Civic II is heading for Nantwich later this month.

The event will showcase two bands on February 28 – the soulful John Angus Band and the powerhouse rock group No Favors.

The John Angus Band is set to captivate the crowd with their raw energy and soulful blues-rock sound.

Known for their powerful vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and tight rhythm section, the band’s performance promises to have the audience dancing and singing along.

Drawing inspiration from legendary artists like Rory Gallagher, Johnny Winter, and Paul Rodgers, this blues-rock outfit delivers a sound steeped in the classic ’70s era.

Over the past four years, founding member and songwriter John Angus has cultivated a band that’s become synonymous with energetic and unforgettable live performances.

No Favors, hailing from Stoke-on-Trent, embodies the relentless spirit of classic rock.

Originally formed in the 1980s by guitarist and founding member Carl Ogden, the band has evolved into a modern rock sensation while honouring their hard-hitting roots.

With their latest line-up — featuring Dani Rankin on vocals and keyboards, Tom Bevan on drums, Pete Challinor on bass, and Carl’s son Dan Ogden on lead guitar — No Favors has shared stages with iconic acts like Saxon, Hawkwind, and Wishbone Ash.

Expect a rollercoaster of emotions as they perform tracks from their latest album “The Eleventh Hour,” blending poignant ballads, sing-along anthems, and heart-pounding metal tunes.

Doors open at 7.30pm on February 28 at Nantwich Civic Hall.

Tickets are available now for £15 each at the Civic Hall box office or online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk