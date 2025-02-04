Police probe burglary at Co-op store in Wistaston

Police are investigating a burglary at a store in Wistaston.

Offenders smashed their way in to the Co-op store on Crewe Road at around 2am yesterday (February 3).

Police say the suspects managed to steal a quantity of cash before escaping.

A Crewe Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing by officers.

“Anyone with information please contact Cheshire Police via 101 or via the Cheshire Police website.

“If you were driving around the area at the time please check any dash cam footage for anything suspicious. Incident number – IML 2019287.”

(pic courtesy of Crewe Police)