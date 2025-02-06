11 hours ago
Nantwich firm Direct Access feature in “Ambition 2025”

in Business February 6, 2025
Disability campaigner Steven Mifsud MBE Portrait

Nantwich company Direct Access has featured in a new North West report on the ambitions of regional businesses over the next 12 months.

Ambition 2025 – commissioned by law firm Pannone Corporate – aims to understand the key drivers of growth, as well as the motivations, priorities and challenges for companies in the North West.

As part of the report, Pannone interviewed 15 businesses including Direct Access about what aspirations they have for the future.

The research and interviews focused on five core areas: finance, impact, innovation, ambition and people.

Steven Mifsud, (pictured) CEO and Founder of Direct Access, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be included in Ambition 2025.

“As a business, we are constantly striving to push boundaries and stretch what is possible.

“It’s fantastic to be part of a report that tells those stories and explores what ambition means for different businesses that, despite facing different challenges, are all united in their commitment to grow.”

A survey of 200 regional businesses with a turnover of between £20 million and £300 million was also carried out in conjunction with the report.

According to the research, demand for funding is set to rise in the next 12 months, as North West businesses set out their growth ambitions for 2025.

An overwhelming 80% of regional businesses surveyed as part of Ambition 2025 are actively seeking funding to facilitate growth, with angel investment and growth capital the most favoured types of investment for North West decision-makers (21% each).

To read the Ambition 2025 report in more detail visit https://pannonecorporate.com/reports/

