Nantwich cricketer represents his country in Over 50s World Cup

A Nantwich cricketer and volunteer coach is living the dream – playing for his country in the Over 50s World Cup!

Most people will know Richard Jarvis as the dedicated coach of junior cricket teams at Crewe Vagrants in Willaston.

For many years, Richard, who lives near Audlem, has played a vital volunteer role in mentoring and coaching youngsters to enjoy the game.

But now the 56-year-old is batting his way to his own success – by representing his home country Zimbabwe at the Over 50s World Cup in Sri Lanka.

Richard, who runs his own manufacturing software consultancy business, enjoyed plenty of success with teams like this under 9s group (pictured, below) who won the league and cup double over older, stronger opposition.

He has also volunteered to help PE staff at Brine Leas School in Nantwich to field a Year 8 cricket team that went on to become the first state school side to win the Cheshire Cup.

Richard said: “I’ve had a full life in cricket and for everything I’ve done for the sport, it has repaid me too!

“It’s a long way from the day I had to leave the country of my birth as a teenager, leaving childhood friends and life behind.”

But Richard recalls how it was cricket that helped him “settle” in a new school in the UK and he soon established himself in the school’s 1st XI.

He still plays cricket alongside both his sons at Crewe Vagrants, as well as opening the batting for Cheshire Over 50s, and scoring 117no for Cheshire 50s (pictured, below).

And now, as International Masters Cricket grows, Richard has been selected to represent Zimbabwe.

“Social media has enabled me to continue to follow Zimbabwe cricket and to reconnect with old school friends that represented the country,” he added.

“I was invited to join the selection process and this has set me on a life changing journey to join the team in Colombo!”

Now he is set to earn his first international cap against the reigning champions and favourites, England, in the opening game of the tournament tomorrow (February 9).

In the World Cup, there are two pools of seven teams, and all teams will play eight, 90-over one-day games in just two weeks.

The tournament details can be found on Facebook at International Masters Cricket, or Zimbabwe Over 50s Cricket Association, including YouTube links.