Padel Courts set for Barony Sports complex in Nantwich

An Everybody Leisure boss says plans for new padel courts in Nantwich will give more residents a chance to play the popular sport.

Everybody Health & Leisure has submitted plans to create the new courts on a disused hardstanding pitch at the Barony Sports Complex in the town.

Dominic Crisp, EB Leisure head of operations, said: “We have submitted a planning application to create padel courts at Barony Sports Complex.

“We hope to be successful in this application and create a convenient, local option for residents to play this popular sport.”

Plans submitted included the conversion of an existing fenced hardstanding sports court area to create four new padel courts “with associated boundary treatments and pedestrian access arrangements”.

The report says: “The application proposals are in accordance with Everybody’s overarching objectives to increase participation in sport and to improve the health and wellbeing of all residents within Cheshire East.

“The application proposals open up the rapidly growing sport of padel tennis to the wider community and respond to the increasing demand for the sport.

“The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) states that padel is a form of tennis that is easy to play, fun and extremely sociable, that it is played mainly in doubles format on an enclosed court about the third of the size of a tennis court and can be played in groups of mixed ages and abilities.”

The courts will include rebound walls, LED lighting, associated fencing and courts measuring 20m by 10m.

In late 2023, 90,000 people played padel more than once a year in England which represented a 493% year on year increase compared to 2021 where the figure was 15,000.

Members of the public can comment on the plans up until February 27.

You can view the full application here