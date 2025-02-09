Crewe Regional Sunday cup and league round-up

Sandbach Utd and Winsford Over 3 scored seven goals between them in the Crewe DFA Sunday Challenge Cup.
But it was the away side who came out on top 3-4 winners.
Ashley Rice scored a brace and other goals were scored by Tom Stanton and Liam Cherry.
Kieran Stanley, Dom Vernon and Jake Tew scored for Sandbach.
Alderman Utd took the lead against George & Dragon thanks to a goal by Jake Watson.
However, George were able to fight back and lead 1-2 at the break.
A penalty conversion was the only goalmouth action in the second half as the away side go home as 1-3 winners.
George & Dragon goals were scored by Robbie Hatton, Andy Houston and Steven Hughes.
NHB and Raven Salvador saw out a very rare 0-0 draw after 90 minutes. The game was eventually decided with a penalty shootout.
After nine good penalties, it was Raven Salvador who came out on top and book their spot in next months semi finals.
In the Crewe DFA Concorde Vase, Nantwich Town put four goals past C&N in the first half and an additional goal in the second.
Goalscorers were Danny Dodd (2), Danny Griggs, Daz Sumner and Matthew Scott. C&N’s Louis Raymond scored what was eventually a consolation goal in the second half.
In what was a much closer game, it was penalties that decided who would advance between Ruskin Park and Audlem.
In the 90 minutes, Rhys Potter (2) and Morgan Amison scored for Ruskin Park and Ben Walker (2) and league veteran Paul Bowker scored for Audlem.
After nearly 20 penalty kicks taken, it was Audlem who advance to the next round after a 9-10 penalty shootout victory.
In the Premier Division, Nantwich Pirates finish their league campaign with an emphatic 10-1 victory over AFC Dishers.
Nathan Cotterell and Liam Heyes Porter both bagged hat-tricks.
Will Oakes scored a brace and Joey Hilton and Andy Truan also scored goals. Rob Prince scored for AFC Dishers.
