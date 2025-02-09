Crown Hotel in Nantwich to host wedding, event & party showcase

The Crown Hotel in Nantwich is to stage a wedding, event & party showcase day in March.

The historic venue will host the event on Sunday March 2, from 12pm to 3pm.

The free entry event is designed to showcase the amazing building’s rooms and facilities at the heart of Nantwich town centre.

Owners aim to showcase their historic function rooms suitable for staging weddings and other celebrations such as birthday and anniversary parties, baby showers and more.

Manager Abbi Ellwood said: “We will be showcasing it all… both of our function rooms will be dressed to impress by our trusted suppliers!

“They will be here to talk you and inspire you for your special occasion. Guest bedrooms and bridal suite will be available to view.”

The event will also highlight the 2025 special offers available and all-inclusive wedding/party packages.

The timber-framed, black-and-white hotel and public house dates from shortly after 1583.

The grade 1 listed building is one of the most iconic in the town.

The existing hotel was built on the site of an earlier inn of the same name, destroyed in the Great Fire of Nantwich of 1583.

It’s believed that inn may have been built on the site of the ancient Nantwich Castle from the 11th or 12th century.