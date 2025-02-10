Former Crime Commissioner launches memoir in Nantwich

Former Police Crime Commissioner for Cheshire John Dwyer has released his memoir “Plodding to the Top” at Nantwich Bookshop.

The book chronicles his journey from Police Constable to Police and Crime Commissioner.

It presents an insight into his 30-year career in law enforcement and politics.

Mr Dwyer served in Nottinghamshire, the West Midlands, and Cheshire, where he rose through the ranks to retire as Assistant Chief Constable.

The book highlights the key moments of his service, shedding light on challenges and triumphs.

Beyond his policing career, Mr Dwyer served two terms as the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire.

Steve Lawson, co-owner of Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “John’s memoir is a must-read for anyone interested in policing, public service, and local history.

“His stories offer a unique perspective on both law enforcement and politics, making this a valuable addition to our collection.”

Plodding to the top – the journey from Police Constable to Police and Crime Commissioner is available at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, priced £12.99.

For details, visit the shop, call 01270 611665, or email [email protected]

(story and image by Jonathan White)