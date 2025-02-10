Two men charged with drug offences in Nantwich

Two men have been arrested and charged with drugs offences in Nantwich.
Ebrima Touray, 29, and Sheriffo Touray, 24, were arrested at around 2.10pm on Thursday February 6 after officers on patrol spotted suspicious behaviour near an address on Cronkinson Oak.
The men, both of Charles Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, have since been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of heroin, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, (heroin and crack cocaine), and possession of criminal property.
The pair have been remanded in custody and are set to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday March 10.
Recent Comments