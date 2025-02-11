Crewe Lyceum to stage “Death of a Salesman” classic

One of the greatest plays of the 20th Century forms part of a thrilling season of drama at Crewe Lyceum Theatre this spring.

Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman explodes onto the stage in a fresh new production led by acclaimed actor David Hayman and runs from March 27-29.

David is a renowned actor and director, best known for his acclaimed performances in Sid and Nancy, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Trial & Retribution and Dad’s Army.

The Pulitzer Prize winning play takes you on a journey through the final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles and pitting a father’s expectations against his son’s realities.

This powerful and moving story explores the sacrifices people make in pursuit of the “American Dream”.

Heartbreaking and thought-provoking, it’s a timeless tale of ambition, family, and the price of chasing success.

This multi award-winning classic play is just one of several fantastic top-quality drama shows appearing at the Lyceum this season.

March also features the powerful re-telling of George Orwell’s chilling and timeless classic, Animal Farm.

The enduring and devastating satire about the corruption of power is brought vividly to life on stage in this compelling critically acclaimed production and runs from March 18-19.

April 18-19 sees the rise of Dracula. This timeless gothic thriller embodies the struggle to break taboos, resist temptation and stop the unknown outside becoming the enemy within.

Adapted by Nick Lane, this brilliant, theatrical treatment of Bram Stoker’s adventure blends Victorian Gothic with the Contemporary, and features a haunting soundscape, powerful performances and innovative design for an exhilarating theatrical experience.

