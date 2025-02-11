Dancing day away at sold-out Studio Nantwich events

Dayclubbing events in Nantwich are proving a massive hit with shows in March and April already sold out, writes Jonathan White.

Studio Nantwich hosted its first-ever dayclubbing event on Saturday February 1st.

The event, designed for over 30s, was headlined by legendary club DJ Dave Pearce, who delivered an electrifying ‘Dance Anthems 90s/00s’ set packed with classic dance hits.

Pearce, the original presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems, has been a pioneering force in the UK dance music scene for decades.

With more than a million mix compilation album sales and multiple UK Top 5 chart positions, he has played at iconic venues such as Ibiza’s superclubs, London’s Ministry of Sound, and Mallorca’s BCM, as well as major festivals like Creamfields.

His experience and energy were on full display, much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd.

The night began with local DJs Daz Bailey and Alan Woodhouse, who warmed up the dancefloor with crowd-pleasing anthems.

With doors opening at 4.30pm, attendees had time to enjoy the music, socialize, and immerse themselves in the vibrant party atmosphere without the need for a late-night finish.

For those wanting to extend the fun, the venue hosted a 90s After Party in the Retro Room, until 4am.

Nigel Woodhouse, director of operations at Studio Nantwich, said: “The atmosphere was electric, and it was fantastic to see so many people reliving their clubbing days in a more accessible format.

“The demand for this kind of event is clear, and we’re excited to keep bringing top DJs and great music to Nantwich.”

Studio Nantwich’s next two dayclub events, featuring K-Klass in March and Ultrabeat in April, are both already sold out.

Look out for more dates coming soon.

(Images courtesy of Studio Nantwich)