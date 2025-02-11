Motorcyclist badly hurt after crash on Shavington road

A motorcyclist was badly hurt after a collision closed a busy road in Shavington for around two hours earlier today (February 11)

The incident happened on the Newcastle Road close to the Yellowstone Garage.

Witnesses say it involved a car and a motorbike, and the motorcyclist was treated at the scene for some time.

Police closed the road from around midday.

One eye-witness said there were up to eight police and ambulance vehicles at the scene at one point.

“Paramedics took motorbike driver away after working with him for an hour,” they said.

The information has not been verified by Cheshire Police who we have contacted for an update.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News reader)