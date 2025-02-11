1 hour ago
Motorcyclist badly hurt after crash on Shavington road
1 day ago
Two men charged with drug offences in Nantwich
1 day ago
“Pride of Romany” Historic England project launched in Nantwich
2 days ago
Nantwich Town fall to 2-1 defeat away at Stafford Rangers
2 days ago
CEC leader’s vow over devolution mayor scrutiny
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Motorcyclist badly hurt after crash on Shavington road

in Incident / News / Shavington February 11, 2025
Newcastle Road incident in Shavington

A motorcyclist was badly hurt after a collision closed a busy road in Shavington for around two hours earlier today (February 11)

The incident happened on the Newcastle Road close to the Yellowstone Garage.

Witnesses say it involved a car and a motorbike, and the motorcyclist was treated at the scene for some time.

Police closed the road from around midday.

One eye-witness said there were up to eight police and ambulance vehicles at the scene at one point.

“Paramedics took motorbike driver away after working with him for an hour,” they said.

The information has not been verified by Cheshire Police who we have contacted for an update.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News reader)

crash on Newcastle Road in Shavington

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.