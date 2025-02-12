4 hours ago
Nantwich roadworks causing major delays set to be extended by four weeks

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics February 12, 2025
roadworks extension elwood way and newcastle road

A programme of roadworks causing major delays at one of Nantwich’s busiest junctions looks set to be extended by another FOUR weeks.

Works have been taking place at the junction of Newcastle Road and Elwood Way since January 20.

The scheme, which has seen the closure of a section of Newcastle Road between Elwood Way traffic lights and the level crossing, was initially due to finish by February 24.

Cheshire East Council says the works are needed to widen the junction, as well as to renew the current traffic lights system.

Now signs have been up around the works informing motorists the works will continue between February 24 until March 21.

The junction is notoriously busy at peak times with traffic to and from the A500, town centre and to Peter de Stapleigh Way.

Highways said: “We are undertaking a carriageway widening of the junction on Newcastle Road.

“This includes laying a new beany kerb line, also adding some additional ducting into the grass verge behind the new kerb line.

“The traffic Lighting system is also being renewed as well as an existing streetlight being relocated due to the widening of the carriageway.”

Meanwhile, between February 15 and 23, a section of Audlem Road close to Brine Leas School – at the other end of Peter de Stapleigh Way – is also set to close.

Traffic signals will be in operation there as well. Cheshire East granted these works to allow for new sewers to be installed.

We contacted Cheshire East Council on Monday requesting a statement outlining reasons for the extended period of works. We are still awaiting a reply.

