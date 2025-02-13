Nantwich councillors back plan for trial closure of town centre roads

Nantwich Town councillors have agreed to plans for a “soft closure” of two key town centre roads for a day.

The idea to close Pillory Street and Hospital Street is to allow for studies on the impact it has on air pollution, local business and pedestrian footfall.

One councillor who backed it says it could “lead to permanent pedestrianisation” of the two one-way roads.

The idea for the soft closure has come from local environmental campaign group, Sustainable Nantwich.

Richard Senior told Nantwich Town Council they were “responding to public concerns about traffic and pollution in the town centre”.

The plan would be to close the two roads on Saturday May 31, from 9am until 4pm.

The “soft closure” means cars could still drive through and park in Church Lane car park, but there would be no parking along the two streets.

The scheme would cost around £1,000 to employ Dutton Traffic Management staff to carry out the closure.

Mr Senior said: “Sustainable Nantwich offers to support such a trial day, working with councillors and the community, discussing with and advising the public, gathering data and conducting surveys in order to inform future plans.”

Cllr Peter Groves urged caution in terms of the impact on potential loss of income for local businesses on the two roads for that day, and the lack of access to blue badge holders.

Town clerk Samantha Roberts said the “soft closure” means cars will still be allowed in to use the Church Lane car park.

She also added that all affected properties in and just off the roads would need to be notified, under legal requirements.

Mr Senior added: “It won’t impact on the evening when residents want to get to restaurants and takeaways, and we’ll be asking people to park on Church Lane to discourage street parking and on double yellow lines.”

Cllr John Priest said: “I’d support this, it’s wholly positive for the town. People can’t step into shops if they are driving, but can if they are on foot.

“It could help us move towards a solution that sees these two roads permanently pedestrianised.”

Other councillors backed it, saying a similar scheme happens in Shrewsbury on busy market days.

Town Council voted unanimously to support the scheme and provide up to £1,000 funding towards it.

