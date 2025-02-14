Muller Property seeks to build 133 new homes in Audlem

Muller Property Group is looking to submit a planning application for approximately 133 homes in Audlem, writes Belinda Ryan.

Muller wants to build the homes on land to the west of Moorsfield Avenue.

The proposed development site comprises about 9.3 hectares of agricultural land.

The scheme would include 30 per cent affordable housing and an area totalling 3.4 hectares for biodiversity net gain and informal public open space.

Muller has submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening request in relation to the scheme.

Environmental impact assessments consider the environmental effects of major development proposals and help councils decide whether to grant planning permission.

Developers can check if they need an EIA by requesting a screening opinion from the council before they submit a planning application.

The report submitted by Berrys, on behalf of the applicant, is to ‘inform the preparation of a screening opinion from Cheshire East Council to determine whether the proposed residential development at the land at Moorsfield Avenue constitutes environmental impact assessment development’.

It states: “To determine whether the proposed development comprises EIA development it is necessary for the local planning authority to consider whether it is likely to have significant effects on the environment…

“The implementation of standard, effective mitigation measures regularly used with the construction and operation of the residential development, will ensure that potential environment impacts are mitigated.”

It continues: “This assessment has taken account of the nature and scale of the proposed development, its location and the sensitivity of the existing environment.

“In view of the nature of the development and surrounding area, any potential impacts would not be likely to result in significant environmental effects and therefore does not constitute EIA development for the purposes of the EIA regulations.”

The report from Berrys concludes: “It is respectfully suggested that an EIA is not required to accompany the planning application.”