Nantwich Environmental Task Force to stage clean up

Nantwich Environmental Task force will be back in action on Sunday (February 16) revitalizing a neglected allotment at Brookfield.

They are making the area ready for new growers to grow fresh veg, fruit and flowers in the Spring.

The work is in partnership with the Brookfield Allotment Association.

And for those who want to get litter picking, the team will also be out along the Riverside and the Wellington Road with members of Nantwich Litter Group.

All gear is provided by ANSA Environmental Services.

Litter picking sessions are part of the national Surfers Against Sewage Million Mile Clean campaign.

Meet at Brookfield Park at 10am armed with strong boots and warm clothing, gloves – and bring a fork or spade if you have one and want to dig for victory.

Sustainable Nantwich lead for the project Richard Senior said the group was growing from strength to strength.

He added: “We want to provide people with a regular outlet for their environmental energies, and help people make friends and have a great time doing good for their community.

“We a great working relationship with the Nantwich Litter Group and Nantwich in Bloom.

“We are talking to the Civic Society. We are all in this together.

“Everyone is welcome to come along as often or as rarely as they want and to do as little or as much as they want.

“It’s the community that matters.”

NET meets every other Sunday and is all set to plant trees, and wildflowers, weed the town centre, pick litter, clean up grot-spots and help other groups wherever there is a social and environmental need.

For further information or to go on the mailing list for all activities email [email protected]