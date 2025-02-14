2 hours ago
Roadworks end at one Stapeley junction – and start at another
2 hours ago
Nantwich wins top county award for ” Best Kept Station”
2 hours ago
Poultry keepers in South Cheshire warned over bird flu
4 hours ago
Muller Property seeks to build 133 new homes in Audlem
9 hours ago
Nantwich Police issue “travelling criminal” warning
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Environmental Task Force to stage clean up

in Environment / Human Interest / News February 14, 2025
litter pick - nantwich environmental task force

Nantwich Environmental Task force will be back in action on Sunday (February 16) revitalizing a neglected allotment at Brookfield.

They are making the area ready for new growers to grow fresh veg, fruit and flowers in the Spring.

The work is in partnership with the Brookfield Allotment Association.

And for those who want to get litter picking, the team will also be out along the Riverside and the Wellington Road with members of Nantwich Litter Group.

All gear is provided by ANSA Environmental Services.

Litter picking sessions are part of the national Surfers Against Sewage Million Mile Clean campaign.

Meet at Brookfield Park at 10am armed with strong boots and warm clothing, gloves – and bring a fork or spade if you have one and want to dig for victory.

Sustainable Nantwich lead for the project Richard Senior said the group was growing from strength to strength.

He added: “We want to provide people with a regular outlet for their environmental energies, and help people make friends and have a great time doing good for their community.

“We a great working relationship with the Nantwich Litter Group and Nantwich in Bloom.

“We are talking to the Civic Society. We are all in this together.

“Everyone is welcome to come along as often or as rarely as they want and to do as little or as much as they want.

“It’s the community that matters.”

NET meets every other Sunday and is all set to plant trees, and wildflowers, weed the town centre, pick litter, clean up grot-spots and help other groups wherever there is a social and environmental need.

For further information or to go on the mailing list for all activities email [email protected]

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.