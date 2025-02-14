Nantwich Town stalwart Albert Pye dies aged 89

Nantwich Town stalwart Albert Pye has died at the age of 89, the club has announced.
Albert was an Honorary Life Vice-President and former chairman who was a boyhood Dabbers fan from just after the Second World War.
He gave the club a remarkable 60 years of service having joined the old committee back in 1966.
Albert was a well-known and respected figure in both the local football family and across the region as he followed the Dabbers home and away through the decades.
Nantwich Town Chairman Jon Gold said: “This is an extremely sad day for all Dabbers fans and the non-league community in general.
“Albert was the embodiment of what Non-League Football is about and his passion for Nantwich Town and the massive contribution he made to the club will remain with us all forever.
“We will continue to do our best to uphold the strong foundations he helped to put in place and build on them further as a fitting legacy to a wonderful lifetime of achievements, success and memories at his beloved club.”
Albert’s life was intertwined with his devotion to the Dabbers and he was always on hand to do whatever was needed to help the club.
In the late 60s and 70s, he was instrumental in raising vital funds for the club through the Tote and the old 200 Club.
And with long-time friend the late Neville Clarke, he hosted Bingo evenings at the old clubhouse – bringing in much-needed revenue as his Dabbers rose up the football pyramid.
As membership secretary, he boosted season ticket sales and for many years he was gateman at the old ground and served as the club’s representative to the Football Association.
In 1992, Albert stepped up to serve as chairman and having been appointed a trustee of the club, he then oversaw the historic move from Jackson Avenue.
Albert welcomed Sir Trevor Brooking to the Weaver Stadium on its official opening in 2007.
Latterly he served as a director of Nantwich Football Trust, ensuring the stadium as a community asset for future generations of Dabbers.
With such passion for the club, Albert also found love there and in 1982 he married Olga, the club’s canteen manageress.
A spokesperson added: “The club sends deepest condolences at such a sad time to Olga, Jane, Matthew and all his family and friends.”
(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)
