New wellness centre opens in Burland, near Nantwich

A new wellness centre has opened in the village of Burland near Nantwich.

Sian Williams is the driver behind The Wellspring & Yew wellness centre located at The Yard.

The centre will feature a community of therapists aimed at “creating a healing community for all”.

Sian, a lifelong resident, is an experienced counsellor who has worked with adults, young people, and families, specialising in trauma, anxiety, and women’s group work.

She said: “People need different things at different times and we aim to offer as much of that as we can to the local community.

“The centre has a team of highly qualified professionals who specialise in different areas of counselling and therapy to ensure every individual gets the right support in the right environment.”

Sian (pictured) has refurbished the premises with furnishings that can be recycled in the future or have been upcycled and brought back to life.

There will be weekly gatherings at the centre including a women’s circle, book club, a breathwork group and a journey circle.

There will also be a series of workshops and training opportunities.

Sian added: “I’ve brought together a team of respected and trusted industry experts from near and far, to deliver a series of events in 2025, with plans to develop this further as the clinic establishes itself within the area.”

She wants to invite professional counsellors and therapists who feel their offerings would be a good

fit to get in touch.

To find out more and to get involved please visit: www.thewellspringandyew.co.uk

“We are excited about the journey and aim to positively impact many lives in the local area.

“We have future plans for the wellness centre that include developing an outdoor space for the community to enjoy and connect with nature.”

To find out more about Wellspring & Yew visit www.thewellspringandyew.co.uk or get in touch with Sian to arrange a visit [email protected]