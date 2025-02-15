7 hours ago
Nantwich Foodbank seeks to fill vacant positions

in Charity news / Human Interest / News February 15, 2025
Nantwich Foodbank appeal

Nantwich Foodbank is looking for local residents to help fill a number of vacant job roles.

The Foodbank is looking for people who want to help the local community and work towards the eradication of food poverty.

The Foodbank continues to play a vital role in providing emergency food to people who find themselves in crisis.

It currently has three vacancies to fill, two volunteer Trustees and a paid Assistant Foodbank Manager.

The Policy Lead Trustee will be responsible for the development and management of policies, ensuring that the Board of Trustees are aware and kept up to date regarding their legal, regulatory, and governance responsibilities.

The Secretary of Trustees is responsible for leading on the administrative duties of the food bank and Board of Trustees.

They will ensure that the foodbank’s activities are conducted within legal requirements, and that board meetings are properly administered.

The Secretary will also lead on the development and management of policy schedules, ensuring that the Board of Trustees are aware and kept up to date regarding their legal, regulatory, and governance responsibilities.

The Assistant Foodbank Manager role is a supporting role to the Foodbank Manager, and involves a number of administrative and management responsibilities.

These include responsibilities for maintaining volunteer information, managing communication with external parties, stock management, and routine computer based administrative tasks.

For more details and to apply, email [email protected]

