Tarporley to host village “Makers Market”

Tarporley is to host another monthly “Makers Market” tomorrow, February 16.

The market will feature makers, bakers and creators from across the North West.

The community market will feature more than 40 traders as well as funky tunes with live music by Tim Hoad.

Foods including honey, cheeses, liqueurs, giant stuffed cookies, wine, pies, tarts, pasties, sausage rolls, samosas, curries, pakoras, sourdough, Italian pastries & cakes, tea, Portuguese tarts, brownies, cookie pies and arancini will all be available.

Art aficionados will be able to buy handmade items including photography sessions, dog accessories & treats, kokedama houseplants, recycled cashmere, felted gifts, art prints, notepads, wrapping paper, greeting cards, hair accessories, candles, wax melts, original paintings, jewellery, cushions, ceramics, crochet & knitwear, flower arrangements, drinkware and wooden jigsaw puzzles.

Tarporley Makers Market takes place on the third Sunday of every month.

The markets, which are dog friendly, are held in the grounds of The Swan, and will be open from 11am to 4pm.

For more details visit https://www.themakersmarket.co.uk/ and follow on social media:

Instagram @_MakersMarket

Facebook @themakersmarket