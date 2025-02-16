Bunbury Village Day set date of June 14

Bunbury Village Day organisers have set this year’s event to take place on Saturday June 14.

The team are now busy with bookings and plans to weave together the event.

This year will be the event’s 56th year and it will include Chester Brass Band, the Rose Queen & King, a bar, BBQ, stalls, classic WI café, fairground rides and live music.

There will be a selection of stalls, including crafts, clothing, jewellery, toys, cakes, toiletries as well as charities, local groups and associations.

Anyone interested in booking a pitch for a stall should email [email protected]

To keep up to date visit the village website www.bunburyvillage.info/village-day