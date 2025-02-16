Nantwich Town Disability teams shine in matches of 2025

Nantwich Town Disability Football made a strong start to 2025 as their pan-disability and visually impaired teams competed in their first League matches of the year.
NTDF’s three pan-disability teams – Nantwich Town Knights, Nantwich Town Barons, and Nantwich Town Panthers – and visually impaired team Nantwich Town Wolves competed in the West Cheshire Ability Counts League.
The Barons, Knights, and Wolves competed in the Championship alongside Witton Albion A, with matches played in a 5-a-side format, each lasting 13 minutes per half.
The Wolves emerged as the dominant force, finishing at the top of the Championship table with 30 points, boasting an impressive nine wins, three draws, and no losses, netting 42 goals while conceding only 13.
Witton Albion A currently sit second on 18 points, with Barons in third with 12 points and Knights fourth with six points.
Nantwich Town Panthers competed in League One against Witton Albion B and CSAD (Chester Sports Association for people with a Disability).
Their matches were played in 10-minute halves for the first fixture and 5-minute halves for the second.
After February’s matches, League One standings see Witton Albion A at the top with 13 points, following 4 wins, 1 draw, and 1 loss.
The Panthers are second with seven points, while CSAD sit third with six points.
Craig Acton, head coach for NTDF’s disability programs, said: “Our teams continue to show incredible commitment, skill, and teamwork.
“It’s fantastic to see our players gaining confidence and enjoying the game.
“The Wolves’ position at the top of the Championship is a testament to their hard work, but every single player out there should be proud of what they’ve achieved.”
There are further league matches scheduled for 7th March, 11th April, and 9th May.
The club currently has more than 50 players across their visually impaired, adult pan-disability, and U16s pan-disability teams.
NTDF offers free pan-disability football training sessions every Friday from 7-8pm at the Swansway Stadium state-of-the-art 3G pitch at Nantwich Town.
Sessions are open to all with disabilities.
For more information, visit their official Facebook page or email [email protected]
(Story by Jonathan White)
