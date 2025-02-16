Directed by Chris Ridge, adapted by Simon Stevens from the book by Mark Haddon, Nantwich Players have brought to life The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.

The play tells the story of Christopher Boone, who after being wrongly accused, sets out to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbour’s dog.

The show was beautifully produced. I am in awe of how The Players magically create sets within the limited space they have.

With a mixture of projected images and inventive direction, the audience go on a journey with Christopher and witness a small part of his world and get a glimpse into his extraordinary mind.

It’s an emotional play, with themes

including neurodiversity, family relationships, loss and honesty.

Edward Rolfe gave an outstanding performance as Christopher, and worked well alongside James Freeman who was wonderful as Ed.

Sophie Studzinska gave a strong performance as Siobhan, a teacher who supports Christopher and acts as a narrator.

It’s a long play, running just over two hours. But don’t let that put you off. It’s also inventive, intense and heart warming.

Definitely worth watching.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is running at The Players Theatre until 22nd February.

(Review by Claire Faulkner)