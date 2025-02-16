17 hours ago
Man and woman die in horror A500 crash with HGV
2 days ago
Nantwich Town captain Troy Bourne celebrates 300 appearances
2 days ago
Nantwich Town stalwart Albert Pye dies aged 89
2 days ago
Roadworks end at one Stapeley junction – and start at another
2 days ago
Nantwich wins top county award for ” Best Kept Station”
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime – Nantwich Players

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews February 16, 2025
auditions - Nantwich Players Theatre (3)

Directed by Chris Ridge, adapted by Simon Stevens from the book by Mark Haddon, Nantwich Players have brought to life The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.

The play tells the story of Christopher Boone, who after being wrongly accused, sets out to solve the mystery of who killed his neighbour’s dog.

The show was beautifully produced. I am in awe of how The Players magically create sets within the limited space they have.

With a mixture of projected images and inventive direction, the audience go on a journey with Christopher and witness a small part of his world and get a glimpse into his extraordinary mind.

It’s an emotional play, with themes
including neurodiversity, family relationships, loss and honesty.

Edward Rolfe gave an outstanding performance as Christopher, and worked well alongside James Freeman who was wonderful as Ed.

Sophie Studzinska gave a strong performance as Siobhan, a teacher who supports Christopher and acts as a narrator.

It’s a long play, running just over two hours. But don’t let that put you off. It’s also inventive, intense and heart warming.

Definitely worth watching.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is running at The Players Theatre until 22nd February.

(Review by Claire Faulkner)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.