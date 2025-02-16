The Cat Radio celebrates 10 years on 107.9FM

South Cheshire’s The Cat community radio station has its 10th anniversary of broadcasting on 107.9FM.

It was the first radio station in Crewe and Nantwich to be awarded a full-time FM licence.

Neil Davis, director of The Cat, said: “Reaching a decade on 107.9FM is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers, the support of our listeners, and the vibrant community we serve.

“From our humble beginnings as Youth FM to becoming a cornerstone of local media, we’ve always been driven by a passion for connecting people and sharing stories that matter.

“None of this would be possible without our fantastic team of volunteers, whose hard work and commitment keep the station thriving.”

The Cat began more than 30 years, dating back to 1993 when it began as Youth FM, operating under a 28-day Restricted Service Licence (RSL) from a small space above Prospects Shop on Market Street.

It evolved into Your FM (YFM), Witch FM, and in 2008 became The Cat Community Radio Station.

The Cat moved to its current home at Cheshire College – South & West on the Crewe Campus in 2010.

The state-of-the-art studios at the college allowed it to expand and continue 24-hour broadcasting on 107.9FM, online, via smart speakers, and since 2023, on DAB digital radio.

Davis added: “We are incredibly grateful to college Principal Dhesi for his unwavering support.

“Allowing us to broadcast from the college has not only given us a fantastic home but also enabled us to inspire and train the next generation of broadcasters.

“His commitment ensures that The Cat will continue to serve our community for many years to come.”

The station is run by more than 50 dedicated volunteers.

It plays a key role in nurturing future talent, providing experience for college students and equipping them with the skills for careers in broadcasting and the creative industries.

For more information, visit www.thecat.radio

(Story by Jonathan White)