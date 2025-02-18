Boost your home’s exterior with these must-try improvements

There are several reasons why you may be feeling a bit unsure about the exterior of your home.

Sometimes, if you have lived in a property for a long time, a change is needed to make you fall in love with it again.

If you are looking to sell, improving the exterior can help to boost curb appeal, helping it to fly off the market.

Here are some different upgrades to consider which will refresh your home’s exterior and help it look its best.

Refresh your façade

The exterior of your home is sadly not immune to weathering, so upgrading your cladding or rendering can help it look a bit smarter.

There are different types of cladding you can choose from, each with a distinct look.

Timber, for example, will look a bit more rustic and suit a more rural property better than stone which can fit anywhere.

Upgrade your windows and front door

Sleek, new window frames may seem like a smaller change, but they can have a huge impact.

Typically, UK homes have white window frames but there has been an increase in black installations.

These can look modern and stylish but still fit in with any property’s age.

Front doors are the perfect opportunity to showcase a splash of your personality.

A bright, bold colour will make an impact on everyone from potential homebuyers to the postman, making it hard to forget your home! Think about the hardware you want to pair with the colours.

For example, blue doors will look best with silver numbers and letterboxes whereas red and gold will suit perfectly.

Enhance your driveway and pathway

A well-maintained driveway can instantly improve curb appeal so if yours is looking a bit cracked or dirty, it is time to give it some love.

Simply power washing any paving slabs or concrete can help brighten the whole space and make it look better.

Remember to get rid of any weeds as you go for a truly polished look.

You may want to use this as a chance to change the material of your driveway.

Resin-bound gravel looks stunning as well as durable for cars and foot traffic. Alternatively, consider patterned concrete for an interesting yet classy look.

Improve outdoor lighting and landscaping

Not all of us are blessed with a green thumb, so your front garden may be a bit underwhelming.

Giving it a good tidy can make a huge difference. Start by clearing any leaves and debris so you can see what you are working with.

Next, opt for simple yet tidy landscaping such as trimmed hedges, a mown lawn and flower beds.

Lighting is also helpful in presenting your home in a good light.

Uplights on trees combined with pathway lights can help guide visitors to your home in the dark, helping it to look cared for and inviting as well as adding security.

Upgrade your garage

Garages are often overlooked but they can contribute to your home looking tired or worn.

An up-and-over garage door can age your property so consider upgrading.

Roller garage doors are secure as well as look great, making them a great choice for most homes.

You could also consider the exterior of the garage when you look at the cladding or rendering on your main house. A quick refresh will make the world of difference.