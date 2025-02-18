Dabbers Dash in Nantwich shines light on heart health

Runners, walkers, and wheelchair users took to Barony Park for the latest edition of Dabbers Dash in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

Saturday’s event was dedicated to National Heart Month, raising awareness of heart health, defibrillator accessibility, and Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

The aims is to encourage young people aged 14-35 to register for local heart screenings.

Research shows at least 12 young people die every week in the UK from undiagnosed heart conditions.

Since its formation in 1995, CRY has worked to reduce the frequency of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD) through research, screening programs, and family support.

Attendees heard from Deb Dixon and Alison Howells, who spoke about the life-saving work of CRY and the urgent need for young people to undergo preventative heart screenings.

They were joined by independent Town CRY-er Devlin Hobson, who delivered a grand announcement to officially start the Dash.

Dabbers Dash founder Paul McIntyre said: “It’s shocking that so many young people lose their lives to undiagnosed heart conditions, and yet routine screenings could prevent many of these tragedies.

“We’re proud to use Dabbers Dash as a platform to spread awareness and encourage people to take action.

“Special thanks to Alison Howells and Deborah Dixon who came to represent CRY.

“Also special thanks to independent town CRY-er Devlin Hobson for generously giving up his time and supporting such a worthy cause.

“Thank you to all warm-hearted Dashers who braved the elements with a beating of feet to raise awareness of cardiac risk in the young.

“We’re hopeful that about 20-30 people will be going for heart scans as a result which gives a 1 in 10 chance we save somebody or at least give some young people confidence that their hearts are healthy.”

Dabbers Dash is free, informal, and open to everyone.

It takes place at 9am on one Saturday each month, starting at the corner of Barony Park (opposite the Cornthwaite Group John Deere dealership) and finishing on Sandford Road.

Participants can complete up to 3.5 laps of the Barony (5km/3.1 miles) or go at their own pace, with the emphasis on fun and community spirit.

Pride flags mark the start and end points, symbolising the event’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Each month, Dabbers Dash supports an important cause.

The next event in March will highlight The Joshua Tree, a charity supporting families affected by childhood cancers across the North West and North Wales.

Other future themes include World Autism Acceptance Month in April, Dementia Awareness in May, National Carers Month in June, and Nantwich Pride in July.