Porter bags hat-trick for Betley in Challenge Cup win

Lewis Porter had a debut to remember as he scored a hat-trick in the first half for Betley as his side beat Cooper Buckley 1-5 on the Barony in the Crewe DFA Sunday Challenge Cup.
Kieran Duckers also contributed with a couple of goals of his own and Kyle Vickers scored for the home side.
In the Crewe DFA Concorde Vase, Raven Salvador keep themselves in the mix after a 5-1 home victory over fellow Division 1 high flyers Cheshire Cat.
Elliot Reeves, Dan Cooper, Jack Gilbert, Jordan Elcock and Callum Greig got the goals for the home side who progress to the semi-final to face Vale Hoppers.
Euan Bull got the goal for Cheshire Cat.
In the Division One Cup, NHB progressed after an impressive 6-1 win over a depleted C&N side.
Matty Ashbrook was the man of the match as he added four goals to his tally, and other goals were scored by Gareth Langley and Colin Watson.
Louis Raymond scored for C&N.
In the Premier Division, goals from Scott Rankin and Bradley Walker were enough to see Willaston WS pick up three points against Sandbach Town and what seems to have been a close affair.
Jake Tew got the goal for the away side.
George & Dragon reclaimed top spot in the table as they put seven past Winsford Over 3.
Joe Duckworth had an impressive morning as he scored four of the goals. Jamie Roberts scored a Brace and Adam Omara pitched in with one.
In Division One, Audlem continued their push for title contention as they beat White Horse 0-2 on the Barony.
The game was looking to be heading toward a rare Sunday league 0-0 draw.
But two late goals from Ben Walker and Cameron Rodgers were enough to see the away side over the line.
Alderman Utd returned to home league action and saw off Ruskin Park in a 3-0 win.
Josh Quilty scored two goals from the penalty spot and Andy Arrowsmith also scored.
It has been an excellent first season in the league for Alderman, and this victory keeps them well in contention for the top spots.
