CEC to receive £25.3m “exceptional financial” help from Government

The government has confirmed Cheshire East Council will receive exceptional financial support of £25.3m, meaning it can set a balanced budget for the next financial year, writes Belinda Ryan.

The cash-strapped council was informed yesterday (Thursday) it had been granted the extra support.

This means it can, through a process known as ‘capitalisation’, enable them to borrow money or sell assets to meet day-to day revenue costs.

Cheshire East is one of 30 local authorities given the additional support to protect services and ensure sustainability.

The government announcement comes just a week before Cheshire East sets its budget for 2025/26 at next Wednesday’s meeting of the full council.

Council leader Nick Mannion (Lab) said the support from government would help the council on its journey to financial stability but warned there were still tough decisions to be made in the future.

Cllr Mannion said: “There is no doubt that the council remains in a very difficult financial situation.

“The statutory services the council provide are under increasing pressure, in particular for adult social care and children’s services.

“The financial support confirmed will help the council on its journey to financial stability.”

The council leader said Cheshire East has already begun its three-year transformation plan which will result in future cost savings – but these savings can take time to materialise.

“The extra financial support will stabilise the council’s finances whilst it continues to embed different delivery models and initiates ‘invest to save’ projects,” he said.

He added: “We know that the council must change the way it delivers services, and difficult decisions will continue in order to balance the books.

“One thing is certain, and that is that the Labour-led administration, alongside our Independent colleagues, will make those difficult decisions, and will do everything possible to avoid a section 114 notice whilst protecting residents on low incomes.

“We remain ambitious for our communities and will focus relentlessly on securing the council’s finances, because we know that this is the key for delivering for our communities.”

Mid Cheshire MP Andrew Cooper said: “I welcome this funding for Cheshire East Council.

“It shows this Labour government’s commitment to supporting councils, and ensuring they have the resources they need to deliver vital public services.”

Cheshire East’s budget setting meeting takes place at Tatton Park at 11am on Wednesday, February 26.