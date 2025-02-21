Future stars hailed at Reaseheath College apprenticeship awards

Future land-based professionals were in the spotlight at the Reaseheath Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

The Nantwich college celebrated the achievements of apprentices and employers shaping their success across the UK.

Guest speaker Jason Wyatt, Global Technical and Aftersales Training Manager at JCB, highlighted the role apprenticeships play in shaping the workforce.

Sharon Yates, Assistant Principal – Apprenticeships and Business Hub, praised the dedication of all nominees and winners.

She said: “Apprenticeships provide life-changing opportunities, and the dedication shown by this year’s award recipients is truly inspiring.

“Their hard work, resilience, and enthusiasm are a credit to themselves and the businesses that support them.

“At Reaseheath, we support around 1,050 apprentices each year from across the UK, spanning from Cornwall and Devon to Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as the Isle of Man and Wales.

“We are proud to celebrate their success and the impact they make in their industries.”

The winners were:

Food and Drink Apprentice of the Year – Anita Galezewska, Wyke Farms Ltd (sponsored by Ginger Butchers)

Anita’s passion for the dairy industry was reflected in her commitment to research and innovation. Her project on starter culture changes, independently conducted at work, earned her national recognition. Recently promoted to Dairy Manager, she balanced leadership responsibilities with academic success, achieving a Foundation Degree with Distinction.

Land and Environment Apprentice of the Year – Robert Ball, Beechwood Industries, Primrose Hill Nursery (Sponsored by Persimmon)

Robert’s dedication to horticulture shone through in his meticulous crop production and eagerness to learn. Continuously researching best practices, he refined his skills both in and outside of work. A valued team player, his enthusiasm and work ethic made him an integral part of the business.

Land-based Service Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Ollie Long, The Hire Service Company (HSS), (Sponsored by JCB)

Ollie quickly established himself as a highly skilled and dependable engineer. His initiative in mastering complex machinery improved efficiency and reduced costs at his depot. Recently promoted to Mobile Fitter, his technical ability and drive made him a rising star in the industry.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year – Chloe Maybury, Guy Machinery Ltd (Sponsored by NOCN)

Chloe played a pivotal role in modernising her company’s parts department, introducing innovative ideas and streamlining processes. While completing a Level 3 Team Leader apprenticeship, her leadership and customer engagement skills had a significant impact on the business.

Transport Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Daniel McDill, First Bus (Sponsored by The Crown Group)

Dan’s journey from apprentice to specialist coachbuilder highlighted his adaptability and technical skill. His problem-solving abilities and commitment to learning set him apart, overcoming challenges to become a highly valued team member and a future industry leader.

Functional Skills Apprentice of the Year – Luke Hindley, Pod-Trak Limited (Sponsored by UK Forks)

Luke’s resilience and perseverance in overcoming learning challenges made him an inspiration. Despite initial struggles with maths, his determination to succeed never wavered, and his positive attitude motivated his peers. His achievement was a testament to his hard work.

Construction Apprentice of the Year – Thomas Tunnicliffe, Persimmon Homes (Sponsored by Houlston Strategy)

Tom’s high standards and attention to detail made him a key asset to his team. From foundations to finishing touches, his commitment to quality craftsmanship and willingness to go above and beyond set him apart as an outstanding apprentice.

SME Employer of the Year – Peter Cliff & Sons Ltd (Sponsored by CITB)

Peter Cliff & Sons Ltd built a reputation for nurturing talent through hands-on mentoring and structured career development. By balancing tradition with innovation, the company ensured apprentices received the best training and career progression opportunities.

Large Employer of the Year – HSS Hire Limited (Sponsored by Bentley Motors)

The Hire Service Company’s (HSS) commitment to developing future professionals was demonstrated through its strong partnership with Reaseheath College. By providing high-quality equipment and expert mentorship, the company ensured apprentices gained the skills and experience needed for successful careers.

Mentor of the Year – Ashley Platt, AT Plant Hire (Sponsored by Arla)

Ashley’s proactive approach to mentorship was instrumental in her apprentice’s success. From providing structured guidance to hands-on support, her commitment helped shape a confident and capable professional, setting the standard for future mentors.

There were double celebrations for Daniel McDill was also awarded the prestigious Principal’s Award, sponsored by Rookery Hall, for his outstanding contributions and embodiment of Reaseheath College’s PRIDE values – People, Responsibility, Integrity, Diversity, and Excellence.