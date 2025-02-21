Nantwich man fights for life after attack on Spanish island

A Nantwich man is fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after being attacked while on holiday with his partner.

Marshall Latham, of Highfield Drive, suffered catastrophic brain injuries and is critically ill in hospital after the assault in Caleta, on the island of Fuerteventura.

The 68-year-old has since been transferred to Gran Canaria Hospital where he remains today.

And doctors have warned his partner Lynn and her children Nicola and Neil that it’s unlikely he’ll ever walk or talk again.

Spanish Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the assault.

Now Marshall’s family have set up a Gofund page to help raise funds for a legal team as the case is likely to go to court.

Marshall’s brother-in-law Jim Casey, also of Nantwich, said: “Marsh is well known in the town.

“He and Lynn go to Fuerteventura three or four times a year, they have loads of friends over there and had gone to spend Christmas there.”

The couple had been out with friends in December when the incident happened.

Jim added: “Lynn had gone back to their apartment, and Marsh stayed for another drink and was walking home when something has happened.

“He was hit by this guy, somewhere near a taxi rank, and he has gone down and hit his head on the concrete floor.

“Witnesses have told police this was a completely unprovoked punch, there was no argument and they did not know each other.”

Marshall, a carpenter by trade who used to work at J W Baileys in Wardle, was treated at a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in Gran Canaria where he has been ever since.

Jim added: “All we know is that the man they suspect was arrested on a plane as he tried to fly to Glasgow.

“We are also told this man had been thrown out of a bar on the same night before the attack.

“Marsh has never been in any trouble or even had a parking ticket.

“He was just a chap on holiday with his partner.”

Marshall was initially treated at a hospital in Puerto del Rosario where he was intubated, ventilated and underwent a CT scan.

It showed he had two skull fractures and a bleed on his brain, so was transferred via air ambulance to the Insular Hospital in Gran Canaria.

Jim added: “The surgeons at both hospitals were surprised he survived the flight as his injuries were that severe.

“Marsh underwent surgery that resulted in 14cm of his skull being removed to decompress the pressure that had built up on his brain.

“He remained sedated, on a ventilator and was transferred into the Intensive Care Unit for further monitoring.”

Since the initial surgery, Marshall has had more operations, including a tracheostomy – a bolt put into his skull to measure the pressure and a drain put into his brain to drain excess cerebral spinal fluid that was building up causing more pressure on his brain.

Jim added: “He is still fighting despite us being told, not once, but twice, that we need to go and say our goodbyes because the medical staff didn’t think he would make it though the night.

“Marsh has had further X-rays, CT scans, an MRI scan, blood tests and it is now confirmed that unfortunately Marsh has a traumatic brain injury and the chances that he will recover from this is very unlikely.

“Marsh will never walk or talk again. He will need round the clock care due to his injuries.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office confirmed they are liaising with Spanish authorities over the case.

An FCDO spokesperson told Nantwich News: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been hospitalised in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

So far, the Gofund Page has raised more than £5,000 towards a £20,000 target to help pay for legal costs when the case comes to court.

To donate to the Gofund Page, visit here