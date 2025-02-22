Nantwich dog groomer scoops national honour

A Nantwich dog groomer has been named as runner up in a national awards.

Vanessa Barber, of Va Va Groom, came second in the iAwards “Dog Groomer of the Year” held at Cheshire Outdoors.

Vanessa runs a holistic and consent-based practice, and believes the honour acknowledges her commitment to providing a “low-stress experience” for dogs.

She said: “I was incredibly honoured to receive this award, which was totally unexpected.

“To be recognised as an holistic groomer by such a prestigious judging panel is truly remarkable.

“The judges’ feedback highlighted my focus on dog welfare.

“Grooming is more than just a haircut. It’s about ensuring the dog’s physical, emotional, and psychological wellbeing.

“Each dog has unique needs, and I am dedicated to expanding my knowledge and skills to meet them.”

She shared the stage with fellow Holistic Grooming Academy graduate Daniella Malcom-Stewart of Woody’s Holistic Grooming, who received the Dog Groomer of the Year award.

Stephanie Zikmann, founder of the Holistic Grooming Academy, was honoured with Animal Sector Tutor of the Year award.

Vanessa added: “The evening was incredibly exciting and represented a significant achievement for the Holistic Grooming Academy.

“Steph has diligently worked to build an excellent supportive community and continues to inspire and support me, I highly recommend any groomer to join the HGA.

“It is the first time that holistic grooming has been recognised in these kinds of awards, which is a massive achievement and one I’m really proud to be a part of.”