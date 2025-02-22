Plans to tackle horsetail at Nantwich allotments delayed

Plans to tackle the spread of horsetail on a Nantwich allotment site have been delayed once again after town councillors could not agree on costs.

The town council had proposed a way forward which would have cost more than £12,700.

But at their latest meeting, a number of councillors queried the amount and voted to defer any planned work for more costings to be carried out.

Horsetail has been spreading across a number of the plots at Brookfield Allotments in Nantwich.

In October, the council agreed to a combination of approaches to tackle it.

These included to prevent flooding conditions in which the plant thrives, use the council’s foamstream directly on affected areas, offer incentives and even free plots to ensure faster turnaround, encourage existing tenants to pull it up, turfing a trial area and using raised beds.

In total, seven plots were targeted for the work after meetings were held between councillors, council officers and allotment representatives.

Cllr Arthur Moran said the plan was given “full approval by the allotments panel of representatives”.

He added: “We’ve got the solution and we should just get on with it now.

“If we go back on this and we’re back here at next council meeting, the problem is just going to carry on. There are two plots on Welshmen’s Lane now with the similar problem.”

But a number of councillors queried the £12,777 costs earmarked for the work.

Cllr Geoff Smith said: “There needs to be more work on this. The costings seem extreme to me.”

Cllr John Priest added: “This seems exorbitant. We need to see three different quotes for materials, especially if we’re talking about a five-figure sum.”

A majority of Nantwich Town Council voted to defer the work for further costings.

