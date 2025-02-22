Yoga in South Cheshire: self-care, movement, and quiet time

Now that January has been and gone our New Year’s Resolutions may well be a distant memory.

So, for the coming months why not try setting a simple intention instead: focusing on self-care, moving more, or finding some time to quieten the mind through meditation perhaps?

If any of these intentions resonate, then yoga could be for you.

Practising yoga is not simply about the shapes we make with our body it goes so much deeper…

By combining breath and movement we can access a kind of meditative state that helps us to let go of those thoughts, plans or worries that can take over the mind.

By moving our body in a variety of ways, and focusing on how we hold ourselves – the alignment in the poses, we can find a release from tension where we tend to hold on to it like our shoulders, neck, spine and hips.

And by looking after our body and focusing on the breath we are practising a form of self-care that will benefit body and mind.

If you are new to yoga the different class names can be confusing here are some of the different styles of yoga you may come across:

Hatha Yoga – a flowing practice combining movement with the breath where the postures may be held for a little time

Ashtanga Vinyasa – often a faster paced flow also combining movement and breath

Yin Yoga – mostly floor based postures that are held for a few minutes to stretch and release tension

Yoga Nidra – also known as yogic sleep, a restorative practice of guided relaxation

There are many more options and beginner’s courses available too so there really is something for everyone.

Check out any of these local studios or classes where you will be welcomed and supported whatever your experience level or mobility:

Nantwich

YogaK www.yogaknantwich.co.uk Studio offering a variety of classes just off Welsh Row in Nantwich

Hatherton

The Orchard Studios www.theorchardstudios.co.uk Studio offering a variety of classes in a lovely rural setting just outside Nantwich

Crewe

Ministry of Yoga www.ministryofyoga.org Studio offering a variety of classes, courses and workshops as well as yoga therapy and other wellness practitioners

(image courtesy of Ministry of Yoga)