Cooper Buckley hit 14 against AFC Dishers in Premier Division

It was a statement result from Cooper Buckley in the Premier Division as they put 14 goals past AFC Dishers.
Seb Musynski had a productive morning as he scored four of the goals for his side. Sam Marsh scored a hat-trick.
Olly Holland, Carrick Bryne and Ash Edwards all scored braces – the latter of whom has not played in more than three years.
Ashton Brogan also chipped in with one for the home side.
Cooper Buckley’s main competition for the Premier Division title is the ever-impressive George and Dragon, who scored seven goals in their home win to Sandbach town.
Jamie Roberts and Steven Hughes both scored braces, and Adam Omara, Robbie Hatton and Luke Duckworth all got one each Dominic Vernon scored for Sandbach Town.
George and Dragon and Cooper Buckley still need to play each other in the league.
It is looking as though this may be the last game of the season and the winner of that game could very well be crowned league champions.
Elsewhere in the Premier Division, a hat-trick of penalties all put away by Winsford’s Tom Stanton were enough to see off Willaston White Star.
In a game that ended 2-3 to the away side, Scott Rankin and David Polanski scored for Willaston WS.
In Division One, Alderman Utd continue to put pressure on the top sides as they overcome White Horse 1-3 on the Barony.
Andrew Arrowsmith scored two and the third goal was scored by Callum Cantrell.
White Horse’s longest serving player Ethan Roberts scored the goal for his side in what is now his 16th season with the club.
It was an even game on the brittles between C&N and Cheshire Cat.
The game was evenly poised for much of the game as both defences were stubbornly keeping their opponents out.
However, in the last 10 minutes, Sam Davenport scored a headed goal from a corner to give Cheshire Cat the win.
In an equally close game, it was also a late goal in the final 10 minutes which separated Nantwich Town and Audlem.
It was Callum Mese who got the goal for the Away side.
Audlem’s position in the league continues to look more and more promising, especially considering their games in hand over teams above them.
Finally, Ruskin Park travelled to Bunbury and came home with all three points as they beat NHB 0-4.
Greg Sheppard, Ben Reddock, James Telford and Locran Chiltern got the goals.
